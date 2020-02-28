Fmr LLC Has $179.71 Million Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,783 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.89% of Premier worth $179,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Premier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 23.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Premier by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 160.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth $2,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $28.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.02. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.