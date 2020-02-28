Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,858,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,948 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.79% of Weyerhaeuser worth $176,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

NYSE WY opened at $26.37 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

