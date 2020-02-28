Fmr LLC Purchases 153,625 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153,625 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $169,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 11,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 319,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.