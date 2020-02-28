Fmr LLC Purchases 812,103 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,103 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.88% of Seattle Genetics worth $172,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock worth $10,900,567 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

