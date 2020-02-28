Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577,164 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Ceridian HCM worth $161,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.