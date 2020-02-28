Fmr LLC Sells 144,374 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 144,374 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 10.93% of Sunrun worth $178,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sunrun by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

RUN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 405.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

