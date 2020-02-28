Fmr LLC Sells 165,184 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,184 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.07% of Royal Gold worth $165,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $1,356,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $6,041,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 297.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $101.73 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

