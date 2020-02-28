Fmr LLC Sells 3,204,462 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,204,462 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Exelixis worth $171,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Exelixis by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,914. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

