Fmr LLC Sells 966,708 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,625,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966,708 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.24% of CBIZ worth $151,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $541,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,795,404.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.