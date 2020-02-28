Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.33 Million

Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $330.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.80 million and the lowest is $320.17 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $259.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

FOCS opened at $27.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.87. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 218,231 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 519,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

