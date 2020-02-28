Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 12,739,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.