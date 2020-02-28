Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Insider Sells $171,193.06 in Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $171,193.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pedro Abreu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $230,185.20.

On Monday, December 30th, Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $261,862.80.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.54. 3,247,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,007. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSCT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

