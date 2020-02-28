Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Up 15.6% in February

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,309 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fortis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,090,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,531 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,668,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,997,000 after acquiring an additional 43,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,332,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 466,005 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

