Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 30th total of 692,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

