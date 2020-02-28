Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 163,629 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Old National Bancorp worth $25,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONB. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

