Foundry Partners LLC Buys 101,571 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,571 shares during the period. Kroger comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Kroger worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Kroger by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $28.36 on Friday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $30.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

