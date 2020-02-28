Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Shares of MDT opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

