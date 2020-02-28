Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,113 shares during the quarter. AllianceBernstein comprises about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of AllianceBernstein worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 613.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 429,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,027,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 260,509 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 243,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth about $1,885,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,808,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,821 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AB stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $36.06.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $987.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.