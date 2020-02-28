Foundry Partners LLC Has $22.45 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,133 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 468,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,917.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

VSH opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

