Foundry Partners LLC Has $23.66 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

CFG stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

