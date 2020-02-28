Foundry Partners LLC Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,801,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.