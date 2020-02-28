Foundry Partners LLC Has $25.08 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,639 shares during the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust comprises 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.95% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,547,000 after buying an additional 858,438 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 462.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 559,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.