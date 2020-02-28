Foundry Partners LLC Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,595 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney makes up approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Hancock Whitney worth $25,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of HWC opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

