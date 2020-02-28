Foundry Partners LLC Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares during the period. KBR makes up 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of KBR worth $28,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $25.88 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.93%.

KBR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

