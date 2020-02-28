Foundry Partners LLC Has $45.70 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

