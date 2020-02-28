Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,219.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,568 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.