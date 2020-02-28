Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive comprises approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,379,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

