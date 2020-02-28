Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 142,295 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,295 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

