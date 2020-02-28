Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 18,506 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

