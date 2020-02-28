Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 73,355 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,355 shares during the quarter. PPL comprises approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of PPL worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PPL by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 941,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 617,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after acquiring an additional 594,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

PPL stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

