Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,723 shares during the period. First Midwest Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

FMBI opened at $18.79 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

