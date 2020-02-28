Fountain (FTN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,239.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $90,239.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.02497401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00219021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00130905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

