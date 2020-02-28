Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Fox Factory worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.94. 8,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $67.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.