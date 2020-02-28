Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 74.86 ($0.98) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.15. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.90 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 98 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Alan Giles acquired 35,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £24,889.90 ($32,741.25).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

