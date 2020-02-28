Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.70% of Franklin Electric worth $71,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,561 shares of company stock valued at $779,837. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 9,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

