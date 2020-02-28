FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.15), Bloomberg Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $44.94 million during the quarter.

RAIL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 price objective on FreightCar America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.