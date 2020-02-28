Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,539 shares of company stock worth $77,805. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

FDP stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,243. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

