Freshpet Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $66.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $81.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,106.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Freshpet by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

