Friendz (FDZ) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DragonEX, BitMart and IDEX. Friendz has a market cap of $916,028.00 and $70,173.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.36 or 0.02484088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00218620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00129549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,086,297 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DragonEX, BitMart, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

