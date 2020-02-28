Front Yard Residential Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RESI)

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 22,810 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 19,735% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RESI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 1,728,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,817. The company has a market cap of $678.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RESI. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

