Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in February

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 58.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.