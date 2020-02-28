FTX Token Price Tops $2.66 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $257.14 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00030479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00055019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00515552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.33 or 0.06752117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065971 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005531 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001407 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 347,370,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,498,212 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

