Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $1.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fuel Tech an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 29,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.17. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,186,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.