Function X Achieves Market Cap of $11.87 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041469 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00071011 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.50 or 1.00160490 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,834,314 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

