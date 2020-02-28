Fusion Trading Down 26% This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $13.38 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000214 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,435.82 or 0.97947281 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

