FY2019 EPS Estimates for Berry Petroleum Company LLC Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.10 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $499.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

