FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3,120.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

