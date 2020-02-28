FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Issued By Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. CIBC upped their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Northland Power stock opened at C$30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$22.90 and a 12 month high of C$33.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

