FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Issued By M Partners

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Equities researchers at M Partners reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. M Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

