FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Childrens Place’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush cut Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $58.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

In other Childrens Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.